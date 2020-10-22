Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Citrix Systems (CTXS) and Maxlinear (MXL)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Citrix Systems (CTXS) and Maxlinear (MXL) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Citrix Systems (CTXS)

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron maintained a Hold rating on Citrix Systems today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $127.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 38.0% and a 76.3% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Arista Networks.

Citrix Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $162.43, implying a 20.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, UBS also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $146.00 price target.

Maxlinear (MXL)

In a report released today, Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna reiterated a Hold rating on Maxlinear, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.21, close to its 52-week high of $28.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 71.6% success rate. Rolland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Power Integrations.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Maxlinear is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $32.95.

