Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Cisco Systems (CSCO) and nCino (NCNO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Cisco Systems (CSCO) and nCino (NCNO).

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

In a report released yesterday, Simon Leopold from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Cisco Systems. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $51.71, close to its 52-week high of $52.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 60.7% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Applied Optoelectronics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cisco Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $51.81, implying a 0.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $59.00 price target.

nCino (NCNO)

Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson maintained a Hold rating on nCino yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $66.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.5% and a 72.1% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Qualtrics International, and ZoomInfo Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on nCino is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $81.25, representing a 24.9% upside. In a report issued on March 26, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

