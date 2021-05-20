Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Cisco Systems (CSCO) and GDS Holdings (GDS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cisco Systems (CSCO) and GDS Holdings (GDS) with bullish sentiments.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

In a report released yesterday, Simon Leopold from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Cisco Systems, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $52.47, close to its 52-week high of $54.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 59.4% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Applied Optoelectronics.

Cisco Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.45, implying an 8.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, MKM Partners also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

GDS Holdings (GDS)

Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan maintained a Buy rating on GDS Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $79.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 56.2% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rackspace Technology, Lumen Technologies, and Wideopenwest.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for GDS Holdings with a $113.54 average price target.

