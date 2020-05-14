Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Cisco Systems (CSCO) and CyberArk Software (CYBR)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Cisco Systems (CSCO) and CyberArk Software (CYBR).

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Piper Sandler analyst James Fish maintained a Hold rating on Cisco Systems today and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $43.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Fish is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 64.8% success rate. Fish covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, CommVault Systems, and Juniper Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cisco Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $47.27, which is an 8.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

CyberArk Software (CYBR)

In a report released today, Gregg Moskowitz from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on CyberArk Software, with a price target of $117.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $97.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Moskowitz is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 70.5% success rate. Moskowitz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CrowdStrike Holdings, Palo Alto Networks, and Check Point.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CyberArk Software with a $109.50 average price target, representing a 14.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

