Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Cisco Systems (CSCO) and Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cisco Systems (CSCO) and Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) with bullish sentiments.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron maintained a Buy rating on Cisco Systems today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $47.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 36.1% and a 76.8% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Arista Networks.

Cisco Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.00, a 7.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS)

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini reiterated a Buy rating on Advanced Energy Industries today and set a price target of $93.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $73.57, close to its 52-week high of $78.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 50.2% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and National Instruments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Advanced Energy Industries with a $76.75 average price target, implying a 6.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $78.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.