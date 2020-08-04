Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Cirrus Logic (CRUS) and Twilio (TWLO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Cirrus Logic (CRUS) and Twilio (TWLO).

Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

In a report released today, Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on Cirrus Logic, with a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $74.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 70.1% success rate. Rolland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Power Integrations.

Cirrus Logic has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $80.33.

Twilio (TWLO)

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Hold rating on Twilio. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $286.33, close to its 52-week high of $288.81.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 28.7% and a 77.5% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Salesforce.

Twilio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $242.37, which is a -14.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $235.00 price target.

