Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Cirrus Logic (CRUS) and Kla-Tencor (KLAC)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Cirrus Logic (CRUS) and Kla-Tencor (KLAC) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill assigned a Hold rating to Cirrus Logic today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $86.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 66.9% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cirrus Logic with a $101.43 average price target, representing a 14.5% upside. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Kla-Tencor (KLAC)

In a report released today, Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna reiterated a Hold rating on Kla-Tencor, with a price target of $355.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $326.36, close to its 52-week high of $359.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 56.8% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and Super Micro Computer.

Kla-Tencor has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $347.57, implying a 6.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $330.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.