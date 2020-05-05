Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Cirrus Logic (CRUS) and Five9 (FIVN)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Cirrus Logic (CRUS) and Five9 (FIVN).

Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer maintained a Hold rating on Cirrus Logic yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $72.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 73.2% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Akoustis Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cirrus Logic is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $88.00.

Five9 (FIVN)

In a report released yesterday, Ryan Koontz from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Five9, with a price target of $114.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $95.88, close to its 52-week high of $99.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Koontz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 63.3% success rate. Koontz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Applied Optoelectronics, and Acacia Communications.

Five9 has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $85.14.

