Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Cincinnati Bell (CBB), Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI) and Criteo SA (CRTO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Cincinnati Bell (CBB), Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI) and Criteo SA (CRTO).

Cincinnati Bell (CBB)

Wells Fargo analyst Jennifer Fritzsche maintained a Hold rating on Cincinnati Bell yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.80, close to its 52-week high of $14.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Fritzsche is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 72.5% success rate. Fritzsche covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Frontier Communications, Cogent Comms, and Sprint.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cincinnati Bell with a $10.50 average price target.

Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)

Wells Fargo analyst Jamie Stockton maintained a Buy rating on Computer Programs and Systems on February 14. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Stockton is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 49.2% success rate. Stockton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tabula Rasa HealthCare, NextGen Healthcare, and Change Healthcare.

Computer Programs and Systems has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $31.40.

Criteo SA (CRTO)

Nomura analyst Mark Kelley maintained a Hold rating on Criteo SA yesterday and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.95, close to its 52-week low of $13.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 68.1% success rate. Kelley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and ANGI Homeservices.

Criteo SA has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $16.75, representing a 20.9% upside. In a report issued on February 12, Societe Generale also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $16.00 price target.

