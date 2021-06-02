Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Ciena (CIEN), Iteris (ITI) and Ambarella (AMBA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Ciena (CIEN), Iteris (ITI) and Ambarella (AMBA) with bullish sentiments.

Ciena (CIEN)

Colliers Securities analyst Catharine Trebnick maintained a Buy rating on Ciena today and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $53.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Trebnick is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 51.2% success rate. Trebnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Palo Alto Networks, and CyberArk Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ciena is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $57.10, a 7.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 23, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Iteris (ITI)

Colliers Securities analyst Michael Shlisky maintained a Buy rating on Iteris today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.20, close to its 52-week high of $7.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Shlisky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 50.0% success rate. Shlisky covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Manitex International, and Alta Equipment Group.

Iteris has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.50, which is a 41.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Ambarella (AMBA)

In a report released today, Derek Soderberg from Colliers Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Ambarella, with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $101.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Soderberg is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 54.8% success rate. Soderberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enthusiast Gaming Holdings, Lattice Semicon, and Axon Enterprise.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ambarella with a $131.20 average price target, implying a 30.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.