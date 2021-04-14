Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Ciena (CIEN) and SeaChange International (SEAC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Ciena (CIEN) and SeaChange International (SEAC).

Ciena (CIEN)

In a report released today, Catharine Trebnick from Colliers Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Ciena, with a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $56.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Trebnick is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 53.9% success rate. Trebnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Palo Alto Networks, and CyberArk Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ciena is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $59.70, which is a 6.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

SeaChange International (SEAC)

In a report released today, Steve Frankel from Colliers Securities maintained a Hold rating on SeaChange International. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Frankel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 55.4% success rate. Frankel covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Avid Technology, Brightcove, and Harmonic.

SeaChange International has an analyst consensus of Hold.

