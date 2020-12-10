Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Ciena (CIEN) and HubSpot (HUBS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ciena (CIEN) and HubSpot (HUBS) with bullish sentiments.

Ciena (CIEN)

Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold maintained a Buy rating on Ciena today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $46.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 59.0% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Applied Optoelectronics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ciena with a $48.30 average price target.

HubSpot (HUBS)

In a report released today, Brian Peterson from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on HubSpot. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $393.75, close to its 52-week high of $401.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.6% and a 73.6% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., ZoomInfo Technologies, and Manhattan Associates.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for HubSpot with a $368.06 average price target.

