Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Ciena (CIEN) and Covetrus (CVET)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ciena (CIEN) and Covetrus (CVET) with bullish sentiments.

Ciena (CIEN)

Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold maintained a Buy rating on Ciena today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 58.8% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and CommScope Holding.

Ciena has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.29, implying a 29.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 27, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

Covetrus (CVET)

In a report released today, Andrew Cooper from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Covetrus. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.91, close to its 52-week high of $25.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Cooper is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 50.0% success rate. Cooper covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Orasure Technologies, Idexx Laboratories, and NeoGenomics.

Covetrus has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.50.

