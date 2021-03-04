Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Ciena (CIEN) and Cardlytics (CDLX)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ciena (CIEN) and Cardlytics (CDLX).

Ciena (CIEN)

In a report released today, Simon Leopold from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Ciena, with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $48.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 60.1% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Applied Optoelectronics.

Ciena has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.59, representing a 10.5% upside. In a report issued on February 25, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

Cardlytics (CDLX)

Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler maintained a Hold rating on Cardlytics today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $126.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Kessler is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.5% and a 72.6% success rate. Kessler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class C.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cardlytics with a $135.00 average price target, implying a 10.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

