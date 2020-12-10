Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Ciena (CIEN) and BlueCity Holdings (BLCT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ciena (CIEN) and BlueCity Holdings (BLCT) with bullish sentiments.

Ciena (CIEN)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson assigned a Buy rating to Ciena today and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $46.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.0% and a 62.1% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Acacia Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ciena with a $48.30 average price target, representing a 4.9% upside. In a report issued on December 3, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

BlueCity Holdings (BLCT)

BlueCity Holdings received a Buy rating and a $20.00 price target from Oppenheimer analyst Bo Pei CFA today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.87, close to its 52-week low of $8.04.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.1% and a 41.2% success rate. CFA covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Yalla Group, and Iqiyi.

BlueCity Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00.

