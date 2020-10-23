Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Check Point (CHKP), Intel (INTC) and Limelight Networks (LLNW)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Check Point (CHKP), Intel (INTC) and Limelight Networks (LLNW).

Check Point (CHKP)

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Buy rating on Check Point today and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $121.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 61.7% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Check Point is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $135.75, representing a 10.7% upside. In a report issued on October 13, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Intel (INTC)

RBC Capital analyst Mitch Steves maintained a Sell rating on Intel yesterday and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $53.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Steves is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.4% and a 74.3% success rate. Steves covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Dialog Semiconductor, and Texas Instruments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Intel with a $54.57 average price target, a 2.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Merrill Lynch also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $45.00 price target.

Limelight Networks (LLNW)

Limelight Networks received a Hold rating and a $6.00 price target from Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 58.5% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Limelight Networks is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.75.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.