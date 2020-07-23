Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Check Point (CHKP) and Facebook (FB)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Check Point (CHKP) and Facebook (FB).

Check Point (CHKP)

Barclays analyst Saket Kalia maintained a Hold rating on Check Point yesterday and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $123.02, close to its 52-week high of $130.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 61.1% success rate. Kalia covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Palo Alto Networks.

Check Point has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $121.83, a -6.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $123.00 price target.

Facebook (FB)

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Buy rating on Facebook, with a price target of $230.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $239.87, close to its 52-week high of $250.15.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.2% and a 78.3% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Salesforce.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Facebook is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $258.78, a 7.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $270.00 price target.

