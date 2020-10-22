Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Check Point (CHKP) and Citrix Systems (CTXS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Check Point (CHKP) and Citrix Systems (CTXS).

Check Point (CHKP)

Raymond James analyst Adam Tindle maintained a Hold rating on Check Point today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $121.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Tindle is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.6% and a 40.2% success rate. Tindle covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorola Solutions, Jabil Circuit, and ScanSource.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Check Point is a Hold with an average price target of $128.56, which is a 4.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 18, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Citrix Systems (CTXS)

In a report released today, Robert Majek from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Citrix Systems. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $126.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Majek is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 56.3% success rate. Majek covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, ServiceNow, and MobileIron.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Citrix Systems with a $162.43 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.