Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) and DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) and DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSI) with bullish sentiments.

ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)

B.Riley FBR analyst Zach Cummins reiterated a Buy rating on ChannelAdvisor today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.04, close to its 52-week high of $14.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 47.4% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceSource International, American Software, and Liveperson.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ChannelAdvisor with a $17.00 average price target, representing a 23.5% upside. In a report issued on May 19, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Dave Kang reiterated a Buy rating on DASAN Zhone Solutions today and set a price target of $10.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 62.2% success rate. Kang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, Acacia Communications, and Luna Innovations.

DASAN Zhone Solutions has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.50.

