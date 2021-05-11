Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Ceva (CEVA), Cohu (COHU) and Orbcomm (ORBC)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ceva (CEVA), Cohu (COHU) and Orbcomm (ORBC).

Ceva (CEVA)

Ceva received a Buy rating and a $58.00 price target from Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.7% and a 70.2% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and Enphase Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ceva with a $69.25 average price target, which is a 42.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Cohu (COHU)

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Cohu, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 40.8% and a 72.2% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Ultra Clean Holdings, and Axcelis Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cohu with a $62.40 average price target, implying a 60.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

Orbcomm (ORBC)

Orbcomm received a Hold rating and a $11.50 price target from Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.23, close to its 52-week high of $11.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.9% and a 53.2% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Orbcomm with a $11.50 average price target.

