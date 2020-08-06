Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: CDW (CDW), Fiserv (FISV) and Embraer SA (ERJ)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on CDW (CDW), Fiserv (FISV) and Embraer SA (ERJ).

CDW (CDW)

Credit Suisse analyst Matthew Cabral maintained a Buy rating on CDW yesterday and set a price target of $127.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $115.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Cabral is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 50.0% success rate. Cabral covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Dell Technologies.

CDW has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $125.20.

Fiserv (FISV)

In a report released today, Timothy Chiodo from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Fiserv, with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $100.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiodo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.6% and a 72.2% success rate. Chiodo covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Global Payments, and Paypal Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Fiserv with a $122.76 average price target, implying a 21.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $107.00 price target.

Embraer SA (ERJ)

In a report released today, Robert Spingarn from Credit Suisse maintained a Sell rating on Embraer SA, with a price target of $4.40. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.62, close to its 52-week low of $3.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Spingarn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 61.0% success rate. Spingarn covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Virgin Galactic Holdings, L3Harris Technologies, and Maxar Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Embraer SA with a $5.13 average price target.

