Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: CDW (CDW), Fiserv (FISV) and Alteryx (AYX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on CDW (CDW), Fiserv (FISV) and Alteryx (AYX).

CDW (CDW)

In a report released today, Adam Tindle from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on CDW, with a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $157.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Tindle is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 53.8% success rate. Tindle covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Motorola Solutions, and Palo Alto Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CDW with a $172.00 average price target, representing a 10.8% upside. In a report issued on February 3, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $164.00 price target.

Fiserv (FISV)

In a report released today, John Davis from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Fiserv, with a price target of $139.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $109.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 75.2% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bottomline Technologies, Jack Henry & Associates, and Fidelity National Info.

Fiserv has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $133.88, a 17.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 26, Bernstein also resumed coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $124.00 price target.

Alteryx (AYX)

Raymond James analyst Robert Majek reiterated a Hold rating on Alteryx today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $116.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Majek is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 81.8% success rate. Majek covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Citrix Systems, and NortonLifeLock.

Alteryx has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $147.40.

