Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Casa Systems (CASA), NIC (EGOV) and Facebook (FB)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Casa Systems (CASA), NIC (EGOV) and Facebook (FB).

Casa Systems (CASA)

In a report released yesterday, Simon Leopold from Raymond James maintained a Sell rating on Casa Systems. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 55.7% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and CommScope Holding.

Casa Systems has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $6.75.

NIC (EGOV)

Raymond James analyst Brian Gesuale reiterated a Buy rating on NIC today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Gesuale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 71.1% success rate. Gesuale covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Roper Technologies, Trimble Navigation, and AeroVironment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NIC with a $28.00 average price target, a 34.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, D.A. Davidson also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $26.00 price target.

Facebook (FB)

Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler reiterated a Buy rating on Facebook today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $267.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Kessler is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.1% and a 72.5% success rate. Kessler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Alphabet Class A, and Alphabet Class C.

Facebook has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $304.39, implying a 9.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 16, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

