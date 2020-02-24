Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Casa Systems (CASA), Intuit (INTU) and Telefonica Brasil (VIV)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Casa Systems (CASA), Intuit (INTU) and Telefonica Brasil (VIV) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Casa Systems (CASA)

In a report issued on February 21, Tim Long from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Casa Systems, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 65.6% success rate. Long covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and Motorola Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Casa Systems with a $5.25 average price target.

Intuit (INTU)

In a report issued on February 21, Raimo Lenschow from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Intuit, with a price target of $295.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $297.57, close to its 52-week high of $306.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 74.9% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Slack Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Intuit with a $300.14 average price target, a -0.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 20, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $312.00 price target.

Telefonica Brasil (VIV)

Barclays analyst Mathieu Robilliard maintained a Hold rating on Telefonica Brasil on February 21 and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Robilliard is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 69.7% success rate. Robilliard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Iridium Communications, Tim Participacoes, and Telefonica.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Telefonica Brasil.

