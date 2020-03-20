Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Cars (CARS) and ServiceSource International (SREV)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cars (CARS) and ServiceSource International (SREV) with bullish sentiments.

Cars (CARS)

B.Riley FBR analyst Lee Krowl maintained a Buy rating on Cars yesterday and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.77, close to its 52-week low of $4.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Krowl ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -20.3% and a 20.7% success rate. Krowl covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Rubicon Project, and Digital Turbine.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cars with a $12.29 average price target, implying a 139.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, D.A. Davidson also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $10.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ServiceSource International (SREV)

In a report released today, Zach Cummins from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on ServiceSource International, with a price target of $2.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.60, close to its 52-week low of $0.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -29.8% and a 19.4% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as American Software, ChannelAdvisor, and Liveperson.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ServiceSource International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.25.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.