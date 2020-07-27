Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Cars (CARS), 2U (TWOU) and Sykes Enterprises (SYKE)

Austin Angelo- July 27, 2020, 8:40 AM EDT

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Cars (CARS), 2U (TWOU) and Sykes Enterprises (SYKE).

Cars (CARS)

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Buy rating on Cars today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 44.4% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Points International, and Liquidity Services.

Cars has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.25.

2U (TWOU)

2U received a Buy rating and a $50.00 price target from Barrington analyst Alexander Paris today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $42.23, close to its 52-week high of $46.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 42.7% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Adtalem Global Education.

Currently, the analyst consensus on 2U is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $42.11, representing a -2.1% downside. In a report issued on July 16, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Sykes Enterprises (SYKE)

In a report released today, Vincent Colicchio from Barrington maintained a Hold rating on Sykes Enterprises. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.0% and a 44.3% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, HealthStream, and Virtusa.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sykes Enterprises is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.50.

