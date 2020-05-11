Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: CarGurus (CARG), Altair Engineering (ALTR) and Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on CarGurus (CARG), Altair Engineering (ALTR) and Sierra Wireless (SWIR) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

CarGurus (CARG)

In a report issued on May 8, Mark Mahaney from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on CarGurus, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 58.6% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Uber Technologies, and Zillow Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CarGurus is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.86, a 14.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, Needham also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

Altair Engineering (ALTR)

In a report issued on May 8, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Altair Engineering, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $34.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 71.7% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Altair Engineering has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.67.

Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

In a report issued on May 8, Paul Treiber from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Sierra Wireless, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Treiber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 72.3% success rate. Treiber covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enghouse Systems, BlackBerry, and Celestica.

Sierra Wireless has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $10.08, implying a 14.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, National Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$9.00 price target.

