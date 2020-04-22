Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Cadence Design (CDNS), Check Point (CHKP) and BlackBerry (BB)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Cadence Design (CDNS), Check Point (CHKP) and BlackBerry (BB).

Cadence Design (CDNS)

RBC Capital analyst Mitch Steves maintained a Buy rating on Cadence Design yesterday and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $78.83, close to its 52-week high of $80.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Steves is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 67.9% success rate. Steves covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Dialog Semiconductor, and Texas Instruments.

Cadence Design has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $87.38, representing a 10.4% upside. In a report released today, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Buy.

Check Point (CHKP)

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained a Hold rating on Check Point yesterday and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $104.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 69.5% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Check Point has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $112.27, an 8.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $109.00 price target.

BlackBerry (BB)

In a report released yesterday, Paul Treiber from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on BlackBerry, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Treiber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 68.5% success rate. Treiber covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enghouse Systems, Sierra Wireless, and Celestica.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BlackBerry is a Hold with an average price target of $5.10.

