Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Caci International (CACI), Tencent Holdings (OtherTCEHY) and Iridium Communications (IRDM)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Caci International (CACI), Tencent Holdings (TCEHY) and Iridium Communications (IRDM).

Caci International (CACI)

Barclays analyst David E. Strauss maintained a Buy rating on Caci International on April 23 and set a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $254.47, close to its 52-week high of $266.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Strauss is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 52.8% success rate. Strauss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Spirit AeroSystems, and Huntington Ingalls.

Caci International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $285.43, representing a 10.2% upside. In a report issued on April 23, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $295.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Tencent Holdings (TCEHY)

Oppenheimer analyst Bo Pei CFA maintained a Buy rating on Tencent Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $81.80.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.5% and a 32.1% success rate. CFA covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, BlueCity Holdings, and Yalla Group.

Tencent Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $102.50.

Iridium Communications (IRDM)

Barclays analyst Mathieu Robilliard maintained a Sell rating on Iridium Communications on April 23 and set a price target of $35.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $37.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Robilliard is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 49.8% success rate. Robilliard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonica Brasil, Telefonica, and Orange SA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Iridium Communications with a $44.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.