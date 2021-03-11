Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Caci International (CACI), Nokia (NOK) and Oracle (ORCL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Caci International (CACI), Nokia (NOK) and Oracle (ORCL).

Caci International (CACI)

In a report released today, Brian Gesuale from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Caci International. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $236.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Gesuale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 73.3% success rate. Gesuale covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Roper Technologies, and Trimble Navigation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Caci International with a $290.60 average price target.

Nokia (NOK)

In a report released today, Simon Leopold from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Nokia. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 60.9% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Applied Optoelectronics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nokia with a $4.74 average price target.

Oracle (ORCL)

In a report released today, Robert Majek from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Oracle, with a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $67.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Majek is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 48.6% success rate. Majek covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Citrix Systems, and NortonLifeLock.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Oracle with a $74.50 average price target, a 10.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Barclays also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $80.00 price target.

