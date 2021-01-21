Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Caci International (CACI) and Limelight Networks (LLNW)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Caci International (CACI) and Limelight Networks (LLNW).

Caci International (CACI)

Raymond James analyst Brian Gesuale maintained a Hold rating on Caci International yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $249.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Gesuale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.7% and a 75.4% success rate. Gesuale covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Roper Technologies, and Trimble Navigation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Caci International with a $285.40 average price target.

Limelight Networks (LLNW)

In a report released today, Robert Majek from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Limelight Networks. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Majek is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 69.0% success rate. Majek covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Citrix Systems, NortonLifeLock, and ServiceNow.

Limelight Networks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.35.

