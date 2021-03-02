Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: C3ai (AI) and Inseego (INSG)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on C3ai (AI) and Inseego (INSG).

C3ai (AI)

In a report released today, Daniel Ives from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on C3ai, with a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $121.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 35.4% and a 71.1% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Slack Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for C3ai with a $139.89 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Inseego (INSG)

Inseego received a Hold rating and a $12.00 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.0% and a 70.3% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Sequans Communications S A, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Inseego with a $14.00 average price target, a -7.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Northland Securities also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $11.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.