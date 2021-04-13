Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Bumble (BMBL), Orbcomm (ORBC) and Nvidia (NVDA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Bumble (BMBL), Orbcomm (ORBC) and Nvidia (NVDA).

Bumble (BMBL)

In a report released today, Andrew Marok from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Bumble. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $58.50, close to its 52-week low of $57.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Marok is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 28.2% and a 93.8% success rate. Marok covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, and Take-Two.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bumble is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $67.46, a 10.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Loop Capital Markets also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

Orbcomm (ORBC)

In a report released yesterday, Ric Prentiss from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Orbcomm. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.50, close to its 52-week high of $11.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 66.4% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Telephone & Data Systems, and Iridium Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Orbcomm with a $11.50 average price target, which is a 0.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $11.50 price target.

Nvidia (NVDA)

In a report released today, Chris Caso from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Nvidia. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $608.36, close to its 52-week high of $614.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 63.0% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, NXP Semiconductors, and Skyworks Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nvidia is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $658.96, implying a 15.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

