Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: BTRS Holdings (BTRS) and ON24 (ONTF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on BTRS Holdings (BTRS) and ON24 (ONTF) with bullish sentiments.

BTRS Holdings (BTRS)

In a report released today, Josh Beck from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on BTRS Holdings, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Beck is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 36.0% and a 77.7% success rate. Beck covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BigCommerce Holdings, Bill.com Holdings, and Alkami Technology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for BTRS Holdings with a $19.57 average price target, representing a 47.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

ON24 (ONTF)

In a report released today, Alex Kurtz from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on ON24, with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $36.77, close to its 52-week low of $36.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Kurtz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 57.0% success rate. Kurtz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Sprout Social, and Pure Storage.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ON24 is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $66.43, representing a 74.5% upside. In a report issued on April 29, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

