Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Brooks Automation (BRKS), DHI Group (DHX) and Ducommun (DCO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Brooks Automation (BRKS), DHI Group (DHX) and Ducommun (DCO) with bullish sentiments.

Brooks Automation (BRKS)

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Ellis maintained a Buy rating on Brooks Automation today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -4.8% and a 38.9% success rate. Ellis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Methode Electronics, and Skyworks Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Brooks Automation with a $40.75 average price target.

DHI Group (DHX)

B.Riley FBR analyst Kara Anderson reiterated a Buy rating on DHI Group today and set a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.78.

Anderson has an average return of 23.9% when recommending DHI Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is ranked #1048 out of 6540 analysts.

DHI Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.50.

Ducommun (DCO)

B.Riley FBR analyst Mike Crawford maintained a Buy rating on Ducommun today and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 51.9% success rate. Crawford covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TTM Technologies, Finjan Holdings, and Kratos Defense.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ducommun is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $40.50, which is a 38.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

