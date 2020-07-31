Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Brooks Automation (BRKS) and Endurance International (EIGI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Brooks Automation (BRKS) and Endurance International (EIGI).

Brooks Automation (BRKS)

Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer maintained a Hold rating on Brooks Automation yesterday and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $53.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Pitzer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 72.6% success rate. Pitzer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Keysight Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Brooks Automation has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.33, a 4.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Endurance International (EIGI)

In a report released today, Stephen Ju from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Endurance International, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.81, close to its 52-week high of $6.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Ju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.7% and a 70.3% success rate. Ju covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Headhunter Group, Boingo Wireless, and Mercadolibre.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Endurance International with a $5.67 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.