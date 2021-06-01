Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Broadcom (AVGO) and MongoDB (MDB)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Broadcom (AVGO) and MongoDB (MDB).

Broadcom (AVGO)

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland reiterated a Buy rating on Broadcom today and set a price target of $540.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $472.33, close to its 52-week high of $495.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.8% and a 75.1% success rate. Rolland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Raytheon Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Broadcom has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $525.71, representing an 11.9% upside. In a report issued on May 26, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $575.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

MongoDB (MDB)

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Hold rating on MongoDB. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $291.94.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 74.7% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

MongoDB has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $364.33.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.