Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Broadcom (AVGO) and Intuit (INTU)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Broadcom (AVGO) and Intuit (INTU) with bullish sentiments.

Broadcom (AVGO)

In a report released yesterday, Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Broadcom, with a price target of $490.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $443.59, close to its 52-week high of $495.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakesh is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.9% and a 68.9% success rate. Rakesh covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Allegro MicroSystems, and Skyworks Solutions.

Broadcom has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $494.16, implying a 7.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $575.00 price target.

Intuit (INTU)

Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger assigned a Buy rating to Intuit yesterday and set a price target of $441.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $376.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 64.0% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, Stericycle, and H&R Block.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intuit is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $449.44, which is a 15.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $480.00 price target.

