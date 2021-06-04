Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Broadcom (AVGO) and CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Broadcom (AVGO) and CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) with bullish sentiments.

Broadcom (AVGO)

BMO Capital analyst Ambrish Srivastava maintained a Buy rating on Broadcom today and set a price target of $550.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $464.80, close to its 52-week high of $495.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Srivastava is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 78.7% success rate. Srivastava covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NXP Semiconductors, Skyworks Solutions, and Texas Instruments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Broadcom with a $534.28 average price target, which is a 14.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 26, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $575.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD)

In a report released today, Jonathan Ruykhaver from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, with a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $216.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruykhaver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.7% and a 69.1% success rate. Ruykhaver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Palo Alto Networks, and CyberArk Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CrowdStrike Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $251.42, a 16.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 20, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $280.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.