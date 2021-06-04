Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Broadcom (AVGO) and Ciena (CIEN)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Broadcom (AVGO) and Ciena (CIEN).

Broadcom (AVGO)

In a report released today, Hans Mosesmann from Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Broadcom, with a price target of $550.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $464.80, close to its 52-week high of $495.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.6% and a 67.7% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, Advanced Micro Devices, and Texas Instruments.

Broadcom has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $533.35, which is a 13.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 26, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $575.00 price target.

Ciena (CIEN)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Savageaux maintained a Hold rating on Ciena today and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $58.38, close to its 52-week high of $61.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.2% and a 68.0% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Grid Dynamics Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ciena with a $61.67 average price target, a 6.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 28, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

