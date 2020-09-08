Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Broadcom (AVGO) and AT&T (T)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Broadcom (AVGO) and AT&T (T) with bullish sentiments.

Broadcom (AVGO)

In a report issued on September 1, Hans Mosesmann from Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Broadcom, with a price target of $370.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $362.95, close to its 52-week high of $378.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 65.5% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Texas Instruments, and Monolithic Power.

Broadcom has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $404.83, which is a 12.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 31, BMO Capital also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $400.00 price target.

AT&T (T)

Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Flannery maintained a Buy rating on AT&T on March 18 and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Flannery is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 66.7% success rate. Flannery covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telephone & Data Systems, United States Cellular, and T Mobile US.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AT&T with a $33.78 average price target, representing a 14.0% upside. In a report issued on March 25, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

