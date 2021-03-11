Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Brightcove (BCOV), NeoPhotonics (NPTN) and Rush Street Interactive (RSI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Brightcove (BCOV), NeoPhotonics (NPTN) and Rush Street Interactive (RSI) with bullish sentiments.

Brightcove (BCOV)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Brightcove today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 35.3% and a 63.4% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Synchronoss Technologies, Ribbon Communications, and Limelight Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brightcove is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.00, representing a 23.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, Colliers Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Savageaux maintained a Buy rating on NeoPhotonics today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.7% and a 65.9% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

NeoPhotonics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.36, representing a 49.0% upside. In a report issued on February 26, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Rush Street Interactive (RSI)

Needham analyst Chris Pierce reiterated a Buy rating on Rush Street Interactive today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Pierce is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -8.0% and a 27.3% success rate. Pierce covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fiverr International, Uber Technologies, and Shutterstock.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Rush Street Interactive with a $25.80 average price target, representing a 60.0% upside. In a report issued on February 24, B.Riley Financial also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

