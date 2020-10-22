Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Brightcove (BCOV), Lam Research (LRCX) and Zscaler (ZS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Brightcove (BCOV), Lam Research (LRCX) and Zscaler (ZS) with bullish sentiments.

Brightcove (BCOV)

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Brightcove, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.46, close to its 52-week high of $13.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 58.8% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Brightcove has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.33.

Lam Research (LRCX)

In a report released today, Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on Lam Research, with a price target of $425.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $366.62, close to its 52-week high of $387.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 51.0% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Keysight Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lam Research is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $404.47, representing an 11.4% upside. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $410.00 price target.

Zscaler (ZS)

In a report released today, Daniel Ives from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Zscaler, with a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $146.85, close to its 52-week high of $163.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 63.5% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zscaler with a $151.18 average price target.

