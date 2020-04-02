Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) and Alarm (ALRM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) and Alarm (ALRM) with bullish sentiments.

Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon maintained a Buy rating on Bottomline Technologies today and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $34.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 52.2% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Sapiens International, and Exlservice Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bottomline Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $52.75, implying a 50.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, D.A. Davidson also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $48.00 price target.

Alarm (ALRM)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Alarm today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $37.94, close to its 52-week low of $32.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 45.4% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Super League Gaming, Limelight Networks, and The Meet Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alarm is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $59.75.

