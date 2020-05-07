Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Bombardier (OtherBDRBF) and WEX (WEX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Bombardier (BDRBF) and WEX (WEX).

Bombardier (BDRBF)

Cowen & Co. analyst Cai Rumohr maintained a Hold rating on Bombardier today and set a price target of $0.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.38, close to its 52-week low of $0.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 61.1% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Science Applications, Caci International, and Spirit AeroSystems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bombardier is a Hold with an average price target of $0.55, implying a 37.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, RBC Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$0.50 price target.

WEX (WEX)

In a report released today, Mark Palmer from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on WEX, with a price target of $255.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $130.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 67.3% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Sutter Rock Capital, and Synchrony Financial.

WEX has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $174.50, which is a 33.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

