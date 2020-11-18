Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Boeing (BA), Nvidia (NVDA) and nVent Electric (NVT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Boeing (BA), Nvidia (NVDA) and nVent Electric (NVT) with bullish sentiments.

Boeing (BA)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Eisen maintained a Buy rating on Boeing on November 16 and set a price target of $209.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $210.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Eisen has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.5% and a 38.8% success rate. Eisen covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, L3Harris Technologies, and Spirit AeroSystems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Boeing with a $184.69 average price target, representing a -7.8% downside. In a report issued on November 2, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $210.00 price target.

Nvidia (NVDA)

In a report issued on November 16, Mitch Steves from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Nvidia, with a price target of $610.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $536.89, close to its 52-week high of $589.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Steves is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.4% and a 79.1% success rate. Steves covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Dialog Semiconductor, and Texas Instruments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nvidia is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $584.63, representing a 7.8% upside. In a report issued on November 16, Susquehanna also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $610.00 price target.

nVent Electric (NVT)

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained a Buy rating on nVent Electric on November 16 and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 57.5% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

nVent Electric has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.67, a 25.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

