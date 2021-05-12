Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Boeing (BA), Lattice Semicon (LSCC) and Wix (WIX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Boeing (BA), Lattice Semicon (LSCC) and Wix (WIX) with bullish sentiments.

Boeing (BA)

In a report released yesterday, Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Boeing, with a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $228.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Kahyaoglu is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 65.6% success rate. Kahyaoglu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, L3Harris Technologies, and Raytheon Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Boeing with a $274.15 average price target, representing a 21.0% upside. In a report issued on April 28, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $275.00 price target.

Lattice Semicon (LSCC)

Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis maintained a Buy rating on Lattice Semicon today and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $46.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Lipacis is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.0% and a 74.0% success rate. Lipacis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Smart Global Holdings, and NXP Semiconductors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lattice Semicon is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $53.67, representing a 18.8% upside. In a report issued on May 5, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

Wix (WIX)

In a report released today, Brent Thill from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Wix, with a price target of $360.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $289.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Thill is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.3% and a 68.5% success rate. Thill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Palantir Technologies, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Wix has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $360.42, representing a 33.5% upside. In a report issued on May 10, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

