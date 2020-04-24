Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Boeing (BA), Exfo (EXFO) and Tencent Holdings (OtherTCEHY)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Boeing (BA), Exfo (EXFO) and Tencent Holdings (TCEHY).

Boeing (BA)

J.P. Morgan analyst Seth Seifman maintained a Hold rating on Boeing today and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $128.98, close to its 52-week low of $89.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Seifman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 61.4% success rate. Seifman covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Huntington Ingalls, Spirit AeroSystems, and General Dynamics.

Boeing has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $179.44, implying a 31.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Citigroup also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $175.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Exfo (EXFO)

In a report released today, Richard Tse from National Bank maintained a Hold rating on Exfo, with a price target of C$2.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.19, close to its 52-week low of $2.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Tse is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 64.6% success rate. Tse covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Maxar Technologies, Sierra Wireless, and CGI Group.

Exfo has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $3.21.

Tencent Holdings (TCEHY)

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintained a Buy rating on Tencent Holdings on April 21 and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $52.85, close to its 52-week high of $53.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 68.4% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Fiverr International, and IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tencent Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $55.50, which is a 5.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on TCEHY: