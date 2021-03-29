Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Boeing (BA), Cognizant (CTSH) and Model N (MODN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Boeing (BA), Cognizant (CTSH) and Model N (MODN) with bullish sentiments.

Boeing (BA)

In a report issued on March 26, Peter Arment from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Boeing, with a price target of $306.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $248.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Arment is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 64.3% success rate. Arment covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Spirit AeroSystems, and Rada Electronics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Boeing with a $247.13 average price target, implying a -1.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $274.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cognizant (CTSH)

In a report issued on March 25, David Koning from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Cognizant, with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $77.83, close to its 52-week high of $82.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Koning is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 82.6% success rate. Koning covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TELUS International (CDA), Fidelity National Info, and Exlservice Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cognizant with a $86.00 average price target, implying an 9.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 22, Wolfe Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

Model N (MODN)

Robert W. Baird analyst Joseph Vruwink maintained a Buy rating on Model N on March 25 and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Vruwink is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 66.7% success rate. Vruwink covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Manhattan Associates, Bentley Systems, and Cadence Design.

Model N has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.80.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.