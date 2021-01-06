Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Boeing (BA) and Dialog Semiconductor (OtherDLGNF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Boeing (BA) and Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF) with bullish sentiments.

Boeing (BA)

UBS analyst Myles Walton maintained a Buy rating on Boeing on January 4 and set a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $211.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Walton is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 65.9% success rate. Walton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Raytheon Technologies, Spirit AeroSystems, and Curtiss-Wright.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Boeing with a $227.69 average price target, representing an 11.2% upside. In a report issued on December 21, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $307.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF)

Kepler Capital analyst Sebastien Sztabowicz maintained a Buy rating on Dialog Semiconductor yesterday and set a price target of EUR56.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $56.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Sztabowicz is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 48.9% success rate. Sztabowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Infineon Technologies AG, ASM International, and Infineon.

Dialog Semiconductor has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.23, implying a 9.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR58.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.